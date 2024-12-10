AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
AIRLINK 178.07 Decreased By ▼ -19.78 (-10%)
BOP 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.21%)
CNERGY 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.68%)
DCL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-4.62%)
DFML 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.82 (-4.15%)
DGKC 105.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.34%)
FCCL 39.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.41%)
FFBL 81.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.57%)
FFL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.4%)
HUBC 117.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.31 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-4.57%)
KEL 5.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-3.41%)
KOSM 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.03%)
MLCF 48.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-3.2%)
NBP 72.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-2.5%)
OGDC 193.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-2.01%)
PAEL 32.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.85 (-8.12%)
PIBTL 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.52%)
PPL 174.31 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.11%)
PRL 32.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.95%)
PTC 24.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.28%)
SEARL 117.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.54 (-2.92%)
TELE 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-5.86%)
TOMCL 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.62%)
TPLP 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-8.16%)
TREET 18.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.69%)
TRG 60.50 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.36%)
UNITY 37.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.52 (-3.9%)
WTL 1.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.74%)
BR100 11,552 Decreased By -197.2 (-1.68%)
BR30 35,426 Decreased By -745.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 109,317 Decreased By -653.6 (-0.59%)
KSE30 33,936 Decreased By -194.6 (-0.57%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China, Hong Kong stocks surge at open on Beijing’s stimulus vow

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 10:53am

HONG KONG: China and Hong Kong stocks surged at open on Tuesday after top policymakers vowed to ramp up policy stimulus to spur growth.

China, Hong Kong stocks ease as inflation slows

  • The blue-chip CSI300 index rallied 3.2% at open, while the Shanghai Composite index added 2.6%.

  • Hong Kong’s benchmark Hang Seng jumped 3.2% at open, adding to Monday’s 2.8% gain. The tech index surged 4.2%.

  • Next year, China will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy, the first easing of its stance in some 14 years, alongside a more proactive fiscal policy to spur economic growth, state media Xinhua reported after-market on Monday, citing a readout of a meeting of top Communist Party officials, the Politburo.

  • Authorities will also step up “unconventional” counter-cyclical adjustments, focusing on expanding domestic demand and boosting consumption, the report added.

  • “The strong tone on policy stance suggests that Beijing is very determined to stabilize growth and will step up fiscal spending next year,” Nomura economists said.

  • For 2025, Beijing may stick to “around 5.0%” GDP growth target and raise the fiscal deficit to GDP ratio to 4.0% from 3.0% in 2024, they added.

  • Investors will now turn their focus to this week’s Central Economic Work Conference, where key targets and policy directions will be set for the next year.

Hong Kong stocks China stock

Comments

200 characters

China, Hong Kong stocks surge at open on Beijing’s stimulus vow

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

KSE-100 surges past 111,000 mark on improved economic indicators

Palestinian Civil Defence crews recover seven bodies in central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

Oil prices ease, but geopolitical risk and China policy stance check losses

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Read more stories