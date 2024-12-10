Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 277.85, a gain of Re0.13 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Australian dollar sank towards a four-month low on Tuesday after the central bank softened its tone on the policy outlook, raising expectations for an earlier interest rate cut.

The US dollar was steady against its major rivals and edged to its strongest this month versus the yen as traders looked ahead to a reading of US inflation on Wednesday for further clues on the pace of Federal Reserve easing.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was steady at 106.16.

The US currency eased 0.07% to 151.11 yen after earlier climbing to 151.55 yen for the first time since Nov. 28.

The US currency inched 0.1% lower to 0.8778 Swiss franc.

While markets have priced in a quarter-point Fed rate cut on December 18 as a near certainty, the consumer price index due on Wednesday could shine some light on how much room policymakers have for easing next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased only slightly on Tuesday, holding on to most of their gains from the prior session as mounting geopolitical risk after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and China’s vow to ramp up policy stimulus kept a floor under prices.

Brent crude futures were down 13 cents, or about 0.2%, at $72.01 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 14 cents, also 0.2% lower, at $68.23 at 0151 GMT. Both climbed more than 1% on Monday.

This is an intra-day update