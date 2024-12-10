AGL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.7%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.35%)
DCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DFML 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
DGKC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (3.81%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
FFBL 81.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.53%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.85%)
OGDC 196.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
PPL 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.2%)
PRL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.76%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
SEARL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (3.27%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TOMCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.48%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.84%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 11,803 Increased By 53.5 (0.46%)
BR30 36,242 Increased By 70.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 111,260 Increased By 1290.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 34,551 Increased By 420 (1.23%)
Dec 10, 2024
Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
BR Web Desk Published 10 Dec, 2024 10:18am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.05% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Tuesday.

At 10am, the currency was hovering at 277.85, a gain of Re0.13 against the greenback.

On Monday, the rupee had settled at 277.98, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the Australian dollar sank towards a four-month low on Tuesday after the central bank softened its tone on the policy outlook, raising expectations for an earlier interest rate cut.

The US dollar was steady against its major rivals and edged to its strongest this month versus the yen as traders looked ahead to a reading of US inflation on Wednesday for further clues on the pace of Federal Reserve easing.

The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was steady at 106.16.

The US currency eased 0.07% to 151.11 yen after earlier climbing to 151.55 yen for the first time since Nov. 28.

The US currency inched 0.1% lower to 0.8778 Swiss franc.

While markets have priced in a quarter-point Fed rate cut on December 18 as a near certainty, the consumer price index due on Wednesday could shine some light on how much room policymakers have for easing next year.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, eased only slightly on Tuesday, holding on to most of their gains from the prior session as mounting geopolitical risk after the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and China’s vow to ramp up policy stimulus kept a floor under prices.

Brent crude futures were down 13 cents, or about 0.2%, at $72.01 per barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down 14 cents, also 0.2% lower, at $68.23 at 0151 GMT. Both climbed more than 1% on Monday.

This is an intra-day update

