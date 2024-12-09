AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency settles at 277.98 against greenback in the inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 06:31pm

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At close, the currency settled at 277.98, a gain of Re0.03 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.01 against 278.05 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the Canadian dollar and Australian dollar were in focus on Monday ahead of their central bank meetings this week, while the euro and other major currencies held steady as traders reviewed the US dollar’s prospects.

With a quarter point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week a near certainty as per market pricing, analysts say the dollar is looking tired after its long run-up in the four weeks since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.17% at 149.78 yen while the euro stood at $1.0561, down 0.04% so far in Asia and up from Friday’s low of $1.0542.

The dollar index rose 0.03% to 105.98.

Currency markets on edge amid political turmoil, eye US jobs report

The main events investors are watching this week are the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday and China’s closed-door Central Economic Work Conference.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, climbed by more than 1% on Monday as top importer China flagged its first move toward a loosened monetary policy since 2010 aiming to bolster economic growth, state media reported citing a Politburo meeting.

Brent crude futures were up 94 cents, or 1.32%, to $72.06 per barrel by 0852 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures gained $1, or 1.49%, to $68.20.

Inter-bank market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 277.98

OFFER                      Rs 278.18

Open-market movement

In the open market, the PKR gained 10 paise for buying and 3 paise for selling against USD, closing at 277.15 and 278.95, respectively.

Against Euro, the PKR gained 47 paise for buying and 49 paise for selling, closing at 291.50 and 293.66, respectively.

Against UAE Dirham, the PKR gained 2 paise for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 75.41 and 76.00, respectively.

Against Saudi Riyal, the PKR lost 1 paisa for buying and remained unchanged for selling, closing at 73.69 and 74.20, respectively.

Open-market rates for dollar on Monday

BID                            Rs 277.15

OFFER                      Rs 278.95

Oil prices interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Interbank Kerb buying and selling Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

Another record high: KSE-100 closes shy of 110,000

Govt set to start fresh round of its PIA privatisation pursuit

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Amir Hayat ends tenure as PIA Holding Company CEO

UAE to impose 15% minimum top-up tax on large multinationals from January

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Afghan envoy calls on foreign minister Ishaq Dar

Extreme heat puts garment factory workers in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam at risk: study

Unity Foods secures key certification, eyes global biofuel market

Read more stories