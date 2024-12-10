AGL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.35 (-2.7%)
BOP 10.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.35%)
DCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DFML 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
DGKC 109.70 Increased By ▲ 4.03 (3.81%)
FCCL 39.75 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.38%)
FFBL 81.48 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.53%)
FFL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.55%)
HUBC 119.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.06 (-0.88%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.85%)
OGDC 196.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.09%)
PAEL 34.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.71%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
PPL 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.2%)
PRL 34.51 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (3.76%)
PTC 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.82%)
SEARL 125.00 Increased By ▲ 3.96 (3.27%)
TELE 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.02%)
TOMCL 36.00 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.19%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.48%)
TRG 63.20 Increased By ▲ 2.92 (4.84%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.73%)
BR100 11,803 Increased By 53.5 (0.46%)
BR30 36,242 Increased By 70.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 111,260 Increased By 1290.1 (1.17%)
KSE30 34,551 Increased By 420 (1.23%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian iron ore miners soar on China stimulus optimism

Reuters Published 10 Dec, 2024 10:04am

Shares of Australian iron ore miners surged the most in over two years on Tuesday after the country’s top trading partner China’s pledge for more policy stimulus to spur economic growth raised the prospects for its property sector.

The mining index advanced as much as 4.1% in its best intraday jump since mid-November 2022.

It was 3.2% higher at 0400 GMT, versus a dip in the benchmark ASX200 index.

Shares of Rio Tinto, the world’s biggest iron ore producer, advanced as much as 5.5% in their biggest intraday gain since mid-November 2022. They were last 4.2% higher.

BHP Group, the world’s largest listed miner, rose 3.2%, set for its best day since late September, while No.4 producer Fortescue jumped 6% to a near two-month high.

The rush comes after months of sell-offs in miners of iron ore, used to make steel, as prices remained under pressure due to subdued demand from China’s debt-ridden property sector, a key customer of steel.

China is Australia’s biggest trading partner and buys around 80% of its iron ore, the country’s largest export.

Now, China’s first shift in policy stance in 14 years has revived optimism in Australian miners.

Beijing will adopt an “appropriately loose” monetary policy alongside a more proactive fiscal policy next year to spur growth, the Politburo was quoted as saying on Monday.

Australian shares edge higher on commodity boost; RBA flags persistent inflation

“To the extent that the Chinese government increases monetary and fiscal stimulus this is bullish in the short term for Australian miners who produce iron ore, copper, metallurgical coal and other commodities,” said Jon Mills, a mining equity analyst at Morningstar.

But “we are sceptical that it will be enough to overcome what we see as long-term structural headwinds within the country.”

Miners have lost around 13% this year and are heading for their worst year since 2015, making them the worst-performing sector in Australia this year.

australia iron ore BHP Group

Comments

200 characters

Australian iron ore miners soar on China stimulus optimism

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore Export Finance Scheme

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Read more stories