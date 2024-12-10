Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $2.92bn in November 2024, down 4.5% month-on-month

PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Afghan envoy calls on foreign minister Ishaq Dar

Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

