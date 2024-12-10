AGL 40.07 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 9, 2024
Published 10 Dec, 2024 09:05am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Pakistan’s remittance inflow at $2.92bn in November 2024, down 4.5% month-on-month

Read here for details.

  • PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Read here for details.

  • Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Afghan envoy calls on foreign minister Ishaq Dar

Read here for details.

  • Mitchell’s key shareholders halt stake sale talks with CCL Holding

Read here for details.

