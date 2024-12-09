Gold price per tola increases Rs2,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered gain on Monday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs276,400 after a single-day increase of Rs2,000.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,968 after it registered an increase of Rs1,714, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola decreased by Rs300 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Saturday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,652 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $20 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.