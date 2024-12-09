PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the concerned authorities to formulate an action plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis, wishing to return from Syria, via neighbouring countries as “soon as possible.”

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to review the Syria situation and the safe evacuation of Pakistanis present in that country.

Fall of Assad regime: Pakistan nationals safe in Syria, advised to exercise caution, FO says

“All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria,” PM Shehbaz said, “the safety of Pakistanis’ lives and property in Syria is our top priority.”

He instructed officials to utilise all available resources for this purpose. The premier also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis.

“Until the security situation improves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Crisis Management Unit and information desks at Pakistani embassies in Syria and its neighbouring countries should remain operational round-the-clock”, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi attended the meeting.