AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Pakistan

PM Shehbaz vows full support for evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria

BR Web Desk Published December 9, 2024 Updated December 9, 2024 08:56pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed the concerned authorities to formulate an action plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistanis, wishing to return from Syria, via neighbouring countries as “soon as possible.”

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting in Islamabad to review the Syria situation and the safe evacuation of Pakistanis present in that country.

Fall of Assad regime: Pakistan nationals safe in Syria, advised to exercise caution, FO says

“All possible steps should be taken to ensure the safe evacuation of Pakistanis from Syria,” PM Shehbaz said, “the safety of Pakistanis’ lives and property in Syria is our top priority.”

He instructed officials to utilise all available resources for this purpose. The premier also directed the Pakistan Embassy in Damascus to establish an information desk and a helpline to facilitate the Pakistanis.

“Until the security situation improves, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Crisis Management Unit and information desks at Pakistani embassies in Syria and its neighbouring countries should remain operational round-the-clock”, he said.

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Economic Affairs Minister Ahad Cheema, Information and Broadcasting Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi attended the meeting.

PM Shehbaz Sharif Pakistanis in Syria evacuation of Pakistanis

