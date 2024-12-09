Two terrorists killed, one injured in DI Khan IBO: ISPR

The security forces on Monday killed two terrorists and apprehended another in injured condition in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dera Ismail Khan District, the military’s media wing said.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) in the general area of Kulachi on the reported presence of “Khwarij”.

“Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from this ’ khwarij’, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against the security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians,” it said.

“Sanitisation operation is being conducted to eliminate any other ‘kharji’ found in the area, as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

Pakistan has seen an increase in militancy since the Afghan Taliban returned to power in 2021, with the Pakistani chapter of the movement carrying out attacks mostly targeting security forces.

Earlier this month, a Frontier Corps captain and an army soldier were martyred in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bannu and Khyber districts.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the security forces for eliminating the two terrorists.

“We salute the security forces for their successful operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan,” the minister said in a statement.

The security forces have foiled the nefarious designs of “khawarij” terrorists by taking timely action, he added.