Afghan envoy calls on foreign minister Ishaq Dar

Sardar Ahmad Shakeeb, the Chargé d’Affaires of Afghanistan, met with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar on Monday at the Foreign Office, APP reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the long-standing ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan and expressed their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial relations.

Ambassador Sadiq reappointed Special Envoy in Afghanistan

Ambassador (retired) Mohammad Sadiq, the Special Representative for Afghanistan, was also present at the meeting.

The federal government has reappointed Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq as Special Envoy of Pakistan in Afghanistan.

Ambassador (retired) Sadiq succeeds Ambassador Asif Durrani, who was removed by the prime minister in September, citing no reasons.

However, sources suggest Durrani’s departure was influenced by policy differences with the federal government and establishment, as his recommendations on security and regional diplomacy were reportedly overlooked.

Ambassador Durrani had denied these claims.

The Special Representative’s position was created in 2020 under Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government following the US-Taliban Doha agreement.

This position played a key role in managing Pakistan-Afghanistan relations.

The office’s mandate includes addressing security concerns, particularly issues surrounding the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP), use of Afghan soil for terrorism and fostering diplomatic engagement.

Pakistan has been accusing the Afghan Taliban of providing safe havens to TTP militants, allegations consistently denied by Kabul.