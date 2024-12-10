AGL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 192.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-2.56%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.49%)
DCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DFML 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
DGKC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (4.38%)
FCCL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
FFBL 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
FFL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 119.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.14%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.13%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
PPL 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.2%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.79%)
PTC 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
SEARL 124.73 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (3.05%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.16%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 63.24 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.91%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.19%)
BR100 11,803 Increased By 53.5 (0.46%)
BR30 36,242 Increased By 70.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 111,188 Increased By 1217.8 (1.11%)
KSE30 34,527 Increased By 396.6 (1.16%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

D-Chowk protest: ATC grants 3-day physical remand of 19 accused

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 10 Dec, 2024 08:28am

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday granted a three-day physical remand to 19 accused belonging to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were arrested in connection with the party’s D-Chowk protest last month.

The ATC Judge, Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, who presided over the hearing, denied a request from Prosecutor Raja Naveed for a 20-day physical remand for the accused, saying that a three-day physical remand would be enough.

The prosecutor informed the court that a case had been registered against the accused at the Secretariat Police Station, and investigations against them are yet to be completed.

He said that the accused had been remanded in custody for 11 days, during which several disclosures were made, adding raids were being carried out based on the revelations made by the accused in order to apprehend more suspects involved in the protest.

The prosecutor insisted for an extra 20-day remand for the accused nominated in the case, but the court approved a three-day physical remand.

Meanwhile, an ATC in Islamabad granted interim bail to PTI MNA Sher Afzal Marwat in three different cases registered against him in connection with party’s November 26 protest in capital.

The court approved the interim bail against surety bonds of Rs5,000 for each case that include inciting violence and terrorism under anti-terrorism laws, with the next hearing set for December 16.

At the onset of the hearing, Marwat expressed disappointment over what he called a “judicial bias.”

He said that Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain, an ATC judge in Islamabad, had refused to hear his case due to his remarks against him in National Assembly.

“Judge Hasnat declined to hear my case due to my remarks against him on the floor of National Assembly. What can we do when there is already a fractured justice system in the country,” he added.

The court, while granting him bail, cautioned Marwat against making statements that might be perceived as attempts to influence the judiciary.

The case was adjourned until December 16.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PTI PTI workers PTI protest D Chowk protest ATCs

Comments

200 characters

D-Chowk protest: ATC grants 3-day physical remand of 19 accused

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore Export Finance Scheme

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Read more stories