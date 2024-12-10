AGL 40.11 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
AIRLINK 192.78 Decreased By ▼ -5.07 (-2.56%)
BOP 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.12%)
CNERGY 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.49%)
DCL 10.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
DFML 44.14 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.73%)
DGKC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 4.63 (4.38%)
FCCL 39.92 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.81%)
FFBL 81.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.93%)
FFL 14.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
HUBC 119.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.71%)
HUMNL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.16%)
KEL 6.16 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 50.40 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (1.59%)
NBP 73.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.91%)
OGDC 196.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.14%)
PAEL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.13%)
PIBTL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
PPL 175.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.2%)
PRL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.79%)
PTC 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.02%)
SEARL 124.73 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (3.05%)
TELE 10.09 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.92%)
TOMCL 35.99 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.16%)
TPLP 12.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.1%)
TREET 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 63.24 Increased By ▲ 2.96 (4.91%)
UNITY 38.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.08%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.19%)
BR100 11,803 Increased By 53.5 (0.46%)
BR30 36,242 Increased By 70.8 (0.2%)
KSE100 111,188 Increased By 1217.8 (1.11%)
KSE30 34,527 Increased By 396.6 (1.16%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Mobilising PTI workers from Punjab: Aleema informs IK about Gohar’s failure

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published December 10, 2024 Updated December 10, 2024 08:29am

ISLAMABAD: Aleema Khan, the sister of imprisoned ex-prime minister Imran Khan, left Gohar Ali Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), red-faced on Monday as she plainly informed her incarcerated brother, the party's founding chairman, about Gohar's failure to mobilise party workers from Punjab through local leadership for the sit-in at D-Chowk last month.

During the hearing of Toshakhana-II case at a makeshift court set up at infamous Adiala Jail, Aleema Khan took the opportunity to inform her brother that the party, particularly Chairman Gohar, miserably failed in rallying support from Punjab.

She further stated that the senior party leadership not only failed to mobilise people in Punjab as effectively as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leadership, which is evident from the attendance of only a few hundred PTI workers from the province, who managed to reach D-Chowk for the party's "final call" at their own.

The startling revelation – by no other than Khan’s sister – of Gohar’s incompetence to bring out people from Punjab left him with no option but to refute her assertion by stating that over 5,000 PTI members had been detained when they were coming to Islamabad to attend D-Chowk sit-in from all over Punjab.

According to sources, Gohar, a seasoned lawyer, interrupted to state that he had already informed the "murshid" – Imran Khan – regarding the situation in Punjab and the arrest of 5,000 workers, asserting that the claim of no one from Punjab reached D-Chowk is entirely false.

They said that following the hearing, Gohar complained to Aleema Khan that certain issues ought to be entrusted to the party leadership, as they handle party affairs with complete integrity and consistently provide honest briefings to Imran Khan.

“The varied claims made by various individuals within the party regarding the arrests and martyrdom of party workers at D-Chowk may lead to confusion. It is key to establish clarity on one point: the priority must be given to Imran Khan, the party, and its workers,” Gohar was quoted as telling Aleema.

He emphasized that the claim of no one attending party sit-in from Punjab could have adverse effects on the party during a critical time when unity is essential to secure Khan's release from the prison.

A visibly frustrated Aleema inquired about the lack of progress regarding the monitoring commission established by the Islamabad High Court to oversee the case of Imran Khan.

At this, Mashal Yousafzai, the recently sacked adviser to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, shifted the buck on Faisal Chaudhry, one of Imran Khan's legal representatives.

This angered Chaudhry, who objected to Mashal’s allegations and inquiring whether it is possible for her to impede a court order.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Imran Khan D chowk PTI workers PTI protest Aleema Khan Barrister Gohar Ali Khan

Comments

200 characters

Mobilising PTI workers from Punjab: Aleema informs IK about Gohar’s failure

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal gain against US dollar

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TRG Pakistan announces completion of Afiniti’s recapitalisation

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore Export Finance Scheme

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Read more stories