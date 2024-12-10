AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-12-10

TDAP will participate in Motobike Istanbul 2025

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

KARACHI: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will participate in Motobike Istanbul 2025. Motobike Istanbul, the largest international exhibition of motorcycle and bicycle parts, equipment, and accessories in Türkiye and the surrounding region, will be held at Istanbul Expo Center from 12 to 15 March 2025. TDAP will represent Pakistan with a dedicated pavilion at the event.

TDAP is providing subsidized stalls to increase the exports of Motorcycle Parts and Components, Bicycle Parts and Components, Motorcycle Accessories, Bicycle Accessories, Repair & Maintenance, Electronics and System Service Group.

