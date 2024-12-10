AGL 40.01 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.17%)
AIRLINK 197.85 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (1.83%)
BOP 10.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-4.34%)
CNERGY 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.78%)
DCL 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (4.12%)
DFML 43.82 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.6%)
DGKC 105.67 Increased By ▲ 9.06 (9.38%)
FCCL 39.60 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (4.02%)
FFBL 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.18 (-1.45%)
FFL 14.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.78%)
HUBC 120.56 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.33%)
HUMNL 14.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.68%)
KEL 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (7.32%)
KOSM 8.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.71%)
MLCF 49.61 Increased By ▲ 3.07 (6.6%)
NBP 74.48 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-3.56%)
OGDC 197.07 Increased By ▲ 2.29 (1.18%)
PAEL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.04%)
PIBTL 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.67%)
PPL 176.26 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (0.97%)
PRL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.27%)
PTC 25.59 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.15%)
SEARL 121.04 Increased By ▲ 11.00 (10%)
TELE 9.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.24%)
TOMCL 35.23 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.15%)
TPLP 12.74 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (8.98%)
TREET 18.97 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.21%)
TRG 60.28 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.37%)
UNITY 39.02 Increased By ▲ 2.53 (6.93%)
WTL 1.83 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.57%)
BR100 11,749 Increased By 48.7 (0.42%)
BR30 36,171 Increased By 760.4 (2.15%)
KSE100 109,970 Increased By 916.4 (0.84%)
KSE30 34,131 Increased By 281.6 (0.83%)
Dec 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-10

Maryam signs many MoUs during China visit

Recorder Report Published 10 Dec, 2024 06:13am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif spent a busy first day in Beijing as she undertook 05 visits, held 05 meetings and signed many MoUs in a single day.

Her efforts for the promotion of agriculture and farmers in the province bore fruit, as she witnessed signing of a MoU between a Chinese company AI Force Tech and Punjab Agriculture Department to set up robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing plant in Punjab.

According to a message received here, the Chief Minister dilated upon agriculture sector reforms in Punjab during her meeting with AI Force Tech founder Dr Han and its CEO. She inspected the latest agricultural tools equipped with robotic technology. She keenly observed the robotic machinery, and assured the company of her Government’s full cooperation in manufacturing the modern robotic agricultural machinery in Punjab.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif expressed her determination to introduce robotic machinery and tools in the agriculture sector of Punjab. She said, “It is our determination to make farmers prosperous by adopting modern agricultural technology.” She added, “AI Force Tech has agreed to set up a robotic agricultural equipment manufacturing plant in the province.”

She highlighted, “On my invitation, a delegation of AI Force Tech will visit Punjab soon for the purpose.”

The CM visited Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance to call on Chairman of Zhongge Yunkun Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance Zi Hongsheng to discuss latest methods of combating air pollution due to climate change. She briefed him about her government’s efforts and initiatives to eliminate climate and air pollution in the province, which were duly appreciated by the Chinese side.

Environment Department, Government of Punjab signed MoU with Blue Tech Clean Air Alliance to collaborate for the improvement of environment in Punjab.

“I want to make healthcare system of Punjab efficient and patient-friendly by employing modern technology,” said Chief Minister Punjab during her visit to Hygea Medical Technology Co to call on its President Dr Liu Fuliang, who briefed her about the latest medical trends and technologies, Beijing Medical Insurance Budget Management, Medical Insurance Global Index Control System, Employees Medical Insurance and Resident Medical Insurance System. She witnessed signing of a MoU with Hygea Medical Technology, and reviewed various methods used in China for the treatment of cancer. She apprised them about Punjab’s project of Pakistan’s first public-sector Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital, and said, “We are committed to provide modern equipment and treatment facilities in Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital with the help of Chinese experts.”

She vowed to transform health system of Punjab into a technology-driven system.

The officials of Hygea Medical Technology assured the Chief Minister of their maximum professional support for the Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital. She reiterated her commitment to strengthen partnership between Punjab and Chinese institutions, and said, “We will provide full cooperation in providing a conducive environment for the investment and operations in Punjab.”

The Chief Minister also visited Beijing Shijitan Hospital, and was given a detailed briefing by the Secretary Communist Party of China Zhuo Diaozhen on modern treatment methods, research and patient care system. She visited different departments of Shijitan Hospital, and was briefed about China’s latest technology-based healthcare system. She expressed deep interest in the Chinese health system, and interacted with the doctors and staff of the hospital.

She said, “Punjab will welcome cooperation and partnership with Shijitan Hospital.” She also reviewed a proposal to establish a telemedicine link between Punjab hospitals and Shijitan Hospital.

The Chief Minister also visited Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport to call on its Deputy Director General Shang Wangyu to discuss the establishment of an effective eco-friendly electric vehicle infrastructure for sustainable transportation system in major cities of Punjab. She also visited the state-of-the-art central control room of the Beijing transport system, and appreciated its green and smart transport system with innovative use of technology. She showed keen interest in replicating the said model in Punjab, and said, “We will expand the metro train network in Lahore and other cities.” She added, “Observing Beijing transport system will help in shaping Punjab’s transport policy in future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Comments

200 characters

Maryam signs many MoUs during China visit

Reko Diq project financial close likely by June 2025: ADB weighs third-party guarantee option

Foreign investors meet Aurangzeb

TPS Guddu ST-16 restoration: China’s Herbin sounds alarm over new tender process

‘Project behind scheduled’: World Bank seeks clarity on $195m EDEIP

‘Fake’ purchase of coal by cement makers: Abrupt transfer of officers halts probe into Rs11bn tax fraud

Power, gas theft as cognizable offence: NA panel unanimously rejects PPC amendments

APTMA demands govt restore EFS

FBR decides to tighten baggage rules

Customs reduces values of imported power tools

SC’s judgement on military courts: Apex court rejects plea seeking deferment of ICAs

Read more stories