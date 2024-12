Lesco collects Rs3.76bn from defaulters

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has recovered Rs 3.76 billion from 126,718 dead defaulters in all the five districts, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - during 466 days of its recovery campaign.

The Lesco spokesman told media on Monday that the company has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 559 million from 17,308 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 750 million from 16,024 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 600 million from 15,287 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 256 million from 8,520 defaulters in Southern Circle; Rs 296 million from 11,787 defaulters in Nankana Sahib Circle; Rs 569 million from 15,669 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 228 million from 19,533 defaulters in Okara Circle; and Rs 505 million from 22,590 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

