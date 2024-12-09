Atom Power unveils Pakistan’s first locally assembled lithium-ion batteries

Atom Power (PRIVATE) Limited is poised to transform the energy storage landscape in Pakistan with the launch of the country’s first locally assembled lithium-ion batteries. The Karachi-based company has commenced assembly of lithium-ion cells at its facility and is set to open its cell-level manufacturing plant by Q2 2025. This breakthrough will mark a major step forward in Pakistan’s industrial and energy sectors. In the second phase, Atom Power will enhance the sustainability and efficiency of its products by using locally purified graphite and other materials in the production of these cells.

As a subsidiary of Wavetec, a global technology leader with over 30 years of experience providing innovative customer experience and self-service solutions across 70 countries, Atom Power benefits from the strategic knowledge and credibility of its parent company. This backing strengthens Atom Power’s ambitions to become a leading force in both local and international markets.

The development of these batteries is a product of rigorous research and development efforts led by a team of material scientists and chemical engineers, under the leadership of Dr Kamran, Head of Innovation, Research & Development (IRD) at Atom Power.

With a PhD in Energy Storage Technology, Dr. Kamran explained, “Our focus on local material sourcing is a key strategy in reducing Pakistan’s dependency on imports, which will ultimately support our economy. We are optimistic about the potential of this approach to place Pakistan firmly on the map of the global energy market.”

Waqas Ahmad, CEO of Atom Power, emphasized, “Our commitment to delivering smart, reliable, and eco-friendly energy storage solutions is at the core of our mission. By manufacturing locally, we ensure the highest quality and reliability, while being agile in responding to the dynamic market demands.”

Atom Power’s locally assembled lithium-ion batteries will not only accelerate Pakistan’s transition to renewable energy but will also enhance the efficiency and affordability of solar power systems. With long-lasting, high-capacity energy storage solutions, these batteries will provide businesses, industries, and households with reliable energy, reducing costs, improving access in off-grid areas, and helping to protect the environment.

Atom Power is also addressing customer concerns about product warranty and support by having its manufacturing and IRD operations based locally in Pakistan. This ensures fast response times and the flexibility to adapt quickly to market needs, offering customers confidence in receiving top-notch service from a trusted local provider.

This achievement positions Atom Power as a pioneer in Pakistan’s push for energy independence, industrial growth, and environmental sustainability. By embracing innovation, Atom Power is not only contributing to global energy solutions but also supporting job creation and enhancing Pakistan’s technological prowess. With this milestone, Atom Power becomes the first Pakistani company to locally manufacture lithium-ion cells, laying the foundation for a self-sufficient and energy-secure future.