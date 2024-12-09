Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee registered a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.04% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the currency was hovering at 277.90, a gain of Re0.11 against the greenback.

During the previous week, the rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

The local unit closed at 278.01, against 278.05 it had closed the week earlier against the greenback, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the Canadian dollar and Australian dollar were in focus on Monday ahead of their central bank meetings this week, while the euro and other major currencies held steady as traders reviewed the US dollar’s prospects.

With a quarter point rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week a near certainty as per market pricing, analysts say the dollar is looking tired after its long run-up in the four weeks since Donald Trump won the presidential election.

Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.17% at 149.78 yen while the euro stood at $1.0561, down 0.04% so far in Asia and up from Friday’s low of $1.0542.

The dollar index rose 0.03% to 105.98.

Currency markets on edge amid political turmoil, eye US jobs report

The main events investors are watching this week are the European Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday and China’s closed-door Central Economic Work Conference.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, nudged higher on Monday as heightened tensions in the Middle East following the overthrow of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad by rebels offset concerns over weak Chinese demand that was highlighted by Saudi Aramco’s price cuts to Asian buyers.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $71.34 per barrel by 0140 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $67.42 per barrel.

This is an intra-day update