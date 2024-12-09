AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-09

Indian benchmarks log best week in 6 months

Reuters Published 09 Dec, 2024 06:43am

MUMBAI: Indian benchmark indexes logged their best week since June on Friday, led mainly by financials as the central bank cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) that banks are required to hold, effectively easing monetary conditions.

The NSE Nifty 50 settled 0.12% lower at 24,677.8, while the BSE Sensex shed 0.07% to 81,709.12.

The Nifty and Sensex added 2.3% and 2.4%, respectively, this week, their best since early June when the country’s national election results confirmed policy continuity.

On Friday, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered the CRR by 50 basis points to 4% for the first time in four years, while keeping interest rates unchanged.

“Equity markets got what they wanted from the RBI and have taken the policy outcome in their stride,” said Dhiraj Relli, chief executive of HDFC Securities.

Analysts said that the central bank’s concerns over a recent growth slump as well as elevated inflation could keep markets in consolidation mode, with a positive bias in the coming days.

Financials gained 3% in the prior four sessions in anticipation of the cut in the CRR, which is expected to support the margins of lenders. The index closed little changed on the day.

“The CRR reduction will release about 1.16 trillion rupees ($13.71 billion) into the banking system and is a big positive for the banking sector specifically,” Abhishek Goenka, founder and CEO of IFA Global said.

Other domestic rate-sensitive sectors such as realty rose 5.3% this week, while auto gained 2.5%.

The weekly jump in the benchmarks was also supported by IT stocks, which rose this week on the back of comments from the Federal Reserve Chair, signaling strength in the US economy.

Indian benchmark indexes

Comments

200 characters

Indian benchmarks log best week in 6 months

FBR closes down sugar mill in Sindh

Private sector participation: PD urges Nepra to amend licencing regulations of Discos

Societies Registration Bill: Fazl postpones ‘Islamabad march’

Corporate Registry Department, Licensing and Registration Div: SECP delegates specified powers and functions

PBA urges PEMRA to reinstate TAM services

IESCO starts implementing PM’s ‘winter package’

IK forms panel for talks with govt

Vawda speaks of former ISI chief’s court martial

42.3m individuals added to electoral rolls since GE-2013: FAFEN

All scheduled banks: Hajj applications can be submitted till Tuesday

Read more stories