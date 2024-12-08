AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
Syrian rebels say public institutions will remain under supervision of the ‘former prime minister’

Published 08 Dec, 2024
CAIRO: Syrian rebel leader Ahmed al-Sharaa said on Sunday that it was prohibited to go near public institutions that he said will remain under the supervision of the “former prime minister” until it is officially handed over.

Syrian army command tells officers that Assad’s rule has ended, officer says

President Bashar al-Assad fled Damascus on Sunday as rebels entered the capital and the Syria’s army command notified officers that Assad’s 24-year rule had ended, a Syrian officer who was informed of the move told Reuters.

Syrian Prime Minister Mohammad Ghazi al-Jalali said he remained in his home and was ready to support continuity of governance.

