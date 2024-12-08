World
Biden monitoring ‘extraordinary’ Syrian situation, talking to regional leaders, White House says
WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden and his team are monitoring the “extraordinary events in Syria” are in touch with regional partners, the White House said on Saturday.
Syrian army command tells officers that Assad’s rule has ended, officer says
“President Biden and his team are closely monitoring the extraordinary events in Syria and staying in constant touch with regional partners,” the White House said in a statement.
