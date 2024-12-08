AGL 38.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-1.82%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (7.43%)
CNERGY 6.87 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
DFML 43.13 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.91%)
DGKC 96.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.59%)
FCCL 38.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-3.15%)
FFBL 81.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.53%)
FFL 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.5%)
HUBC 118.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.46 (-2.03%)
HUMNL 14.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.72%)
KEL 5.74 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.41%)
KOSM 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.56%)
MLCF 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -1.57 (-3.26%)
NBP 77.23 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (1.86%)
OGDC 194.78 Decreased By ▼ -2.63 (-1.33%)
PAEL 34.74 Increased By ▲ 2.36 (7.29%)
PIBTL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.82%)
PPL 174.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-0.53%)
PRL 33.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-2.7%)
PTC 24.57 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (9.98%)
SEARL 110.04 Increased By ▲ 6.84 (6.63%)
TELE 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.58%)
TOMCL 34.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
TPLP 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.82%)
TREET 18.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.08%)
TRG 60.06 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.56%)
UNITY 36.49 Increased By ▲ 1.63 (4.68%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (10.06%)
BR100 11,701 Increased By 49.8 (0.43%)
BR30 35,411 Decreased By -67.2 (-0.19%)
KSE100 109,054 Increased By 815 (0.75%)
KSE30 33,849 Increased By 155.6 (0.46%)
Dec 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-08

LHC says MoI has no power to transfer officers to PITAC

Hamid Nawaz Published 08 Dec, 2024 02:56am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) held that the Ministry of Industries has no jurisdiction to transfer the technical and non-technical officers of BPS-18 to 19 of the Pakistan Industrial Technical Assistance Centre (PITAC).

The court observed that under clause 59 of the PITAC Rules and Regulations of 1962, the power to transfer the officers lies with the executive committee of PITAC.

The court passed this order in a petition of Muhammad Imran challenging his transfer in compliance of the direction of the ministry.

The petitioner was transferred from the post of deputy director (Marketing) in Lahore to PITAC Regional Centre (RC), Quetta as Regional Manager RC.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted that under the relevant rules, the authority to transfer the officers in PITAC lies with the executive committee of PITAC and the ministry has no role in the matter.

In response to the question of maintainability of the petition, the counsel submitted that PITAC was an attached organisation of the ministry and its rules and regulations, 1962 were revised by the federal government in 2014; therefore, the said rules being statutory, this constitutional petition is maintainable.

The court after hearing the petitioner’s counsel at length observed that the impugned transfer order passed in compliance with the direction of the ministry is patently without jurisdiction and hence is not sustainable. The court observed that though there are allegations and counter-allegations by respective parties in this petition and in response thereto; however, as the impugned order is found to be without jurisdiction, therefore, this constitutional petition is allowed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Lahore High Court Ministry of Industries PITAC MoI

Comments

200 characters

LHC says MoI has no power to transfer officers to PITAC

Maryam to leave for China today

Q1 Punjab govt debt jumps 0.1pc

Advisor outlines key economic policies, initiatives

Improved macro indicators: Govt explains approach to economy

Services in 8 areas before Rousch plant takeover: NPPMCL seeks exemption from PPRA rules

PM credits Aurangzeb-led team for taming inflation

3 separate engagements across KP: Security forces neutralise 22 terrorists

Lower Kurrum: Six soldiers martyred in terrorist attack

GHQ attack case: ATC issues NBWs against Gandapur, 25 others

Licences will be revoked for delayed cane crushing, PSMA warned

Read more stories