People’s Bus Service: Govt to construct all bus stops by Jan

KARACHI: Sindh government has decided to complete the construction of 40 bus stops for the People’s Bus Service within two months and to mandate modern, scientific fitness checks for vehicles across the province.

A meeting, chaired by Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon was held here, attended by Secretary Transport Asad Zamin, Project Director of the People’s Bus Service Sohaib Shafiq, and other officials.

Speaking at the meeting, Memon said that the construction of 100 bus stops for the People’s Bus Service has already been completed, and the remaining stops He directed that the remaining 40 bus stops should be completed within two months, by January 2025. He stated that the Sindh government is committed to making the transport system modern and globally compatible.

The latest bus stops of the People’s Bus Service are crucial for ensuring modern, efficient, and sustainable mobility. These bus stops will offer passengers comfortable seating and protection from the weather.

The meeting was informed that work on two bus stops has been completed, and efforts are under way to complete the remaining stops soon.

Memon asked that ensuring fitness of vehicles is essential for road safety and environmental protection. Regular fitness checks are crucial to preventing accidents and reducing harmful emissions. Such checks contribute to lowering the carbon footprint and ensuring public safety.

He directed to take necessary and stringent measures to ensure the proper fitness checking of vehicles. An effective vehicle fitness system should be implemented at the time of registration, transfer of registration, and tax payment. He asked that measures should be taken to ensure mandatory annual fitness checks for all vehicles. Strict action will be taken against vehicles that fail to comply with fitness regulations.

