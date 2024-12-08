Sharp drop in temperature in next two days likely

KARACHI: The city is likely to embrace cool nights with a sharp drop in temperature in the next two days, the Met Office said on Saturday.

It said that the cool nights are expected with a minimum nighttime temperature dropping between 13 Celsius and 11 Celsius as dry weather will prevail.

A mild cold wave may also grip other parts of the province with night hours temperatures may fall to 7 Celsius in upper Sindh, 9 Celsius in central while 10 Celsius in southern region.

Elsewhere in the country: Rain-wind-thunderstorm and snowfall over the hills are expected in upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, upper, central Punjab, Pothohar region and Islamabad.

