AGL 39.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.27%)
AIRLINK 194.29 Increased By ▲ 17.66 (10%)
BOP 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.57%)
CNERGY 6.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
DCL 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.81%)
DFML 43.86 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (2.62%)
DGKC 95.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.82 (-2.87%)
FCCL 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.93%)
FFBL 81.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.2%)
FFL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.18%)
HUBC 119.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.86 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.89%)
KEL 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.35%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.35%)
MLCF 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.11 (-2.31%)
NBP 75.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.09%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-1.25%)
PAEL 33.80 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.39%)
PIBTL 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.49%)
PPL 173.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-0.93%)
PRL 32.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-3.23%)
PTC 23.58 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.55%)
SEARL 101.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-1.46%)
TELE 9.03 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (6.11%)
TOMCL 34.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.23%)
TPLP 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.31%)
TREET 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.87%)
TRG 59.70 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (1.95%)
UNITY 33.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-2.61%)
WTL 1.65 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (3.77%)
BR100 11,650 Decreased By -0.8 (-0.01%)
BR30 35,184 Decreased By -294 (-0.83%)
KSE100 108,750 Increased By 510.8 (0.47%)
KSE30 33,834 Increased By 140.2 (0.42%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold heads for second weekly fall; focus on US payrolls data

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2024 10:10am

Gold prices edged higher on Friday but headed for a second straight week of decline, while market participants braced for the US payrolls data that is expected to provide cues on the interest rate cut trajectory.

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,638.66 per ounce by 0346 GMT after hitting its lowest since Nov. 26 earlier in the session.

Prices are down about 0.4% so far this week. US gold futures rose 0.5% to $2,661.00.

“For December, support is around $2,550 and resistance at $2,700. Undertone will be bearish for a couple of weeks as we expect profit booking due to a massive rally this year,” said Jigar Trivedi, a senior analyst at Reliance Securities.

Spot gold hit a record high of $2,790.15 on Oct. 31.

“The dollar is expected to rally further and we don’t expect any escalation of the geopolitical tensions either.” The US payrolls report is due at 1330 GMT.

Non-farm payrolls likely increased by 200,000 jobs in November after rising by 12,000 in October.

Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits rose slightly last week, pointing to steadily easing labour market conditions heading into the final stretch of 2024.

Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

Markets currently see a 70.1% chance of a 25-basis-point Federal Reserve rate cut this month, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool, Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday said the US economy was stronger than it had appeared in September, when the central bank began cutting rates, allowing policymakers to potentially be a little more cautious in reducing rates further.

Higher rates dull non-yielding bullion’s appeal. Spot silver dipped 0.1% to $31.3 per ounce but is up more than 2% for the week.

Platinum rose 0.6% to $944.25 and palladium rose 1.5% to $977.25.

Both metals are set for second straight weekly losses.

Gold Spot gold bullion US gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold heads for second weekly fall; focus on US payrolls data

KSE-100 surges past 109,000 mark as relentless buying continues

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

Oil prices edge down as extended OPEC+ supply cuts highlight weak demand

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Read more stories