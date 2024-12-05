AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
Gold price per tola increases Rs500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published December 5, 2024 Updated December 5, 2024 05:22pm

After remaining unchanged in the previous session, gold prices in Pakistan registered a gain on Thursday in line with their increase in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs275,700 after a single-day increase of Rs500.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs236,368 after it registered an increase of Rs428, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Wednesday, gold price per tola remained unchanged in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold increased on Thursday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,645 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it gained $5 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold prices were little changed on Thursday as investors awaited US payrolls data that is expected to provide more insights into the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy path.

