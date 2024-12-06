AGL 39.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.14%)
BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 5, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 06 Dec, 2024 08:43am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

Read here for details.

  • SBP-held foreign exchange reserves cross $12bn for first time in over 2.5 years

Read here for details.

  • In meeting with IMF’s new representative, Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to loan programme

Read here for details.

  • Military’s top brass vows to serve nation ‘without bias or political affiliation’

Read here for details.

  • No stopping KSE-100 as index settles above 108,000 with over 3,000-point gain

Read here for details.

  • Imran Khan, party leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

Read here for details.

