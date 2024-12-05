Military’s top brass vows to serve nation ‘without bias or political affiliation’

Pakistan’s top military commanders on Thursday asserted that the Army remains committed to serving the nation and the public “without bias or political affiliation,” adding that any attempt to pit innocent people against one another or use violence as a tool to gain vested interests will not be tolerated.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement comes after the conclusion of the 84th Formation Commanders’ Conference, which was presided over by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

‘IDEAS 2024’ Rohde & Schwarz Pakistan greets high-profile visitors

The forum emphasised that the government must promulgate and implement stringent laws and regulations to check the unfettered and unethical use of freedom of expression to spew venom, lie, and sow the seeds of polarization.

“Those spreading fake news for vested political/financial interests must be identified and brought to justice,” the statement said.

The forum noted with concern the malicious propaganda done in the aftermath of the lawful deployment of the Army in the capital to secure key government buildings and provide a safe and secure environment for the valued visiting delegations.

“This pre-planned coordinated and premeditated propaganda reflects the continuity of a sinister design by certain political elements as an attempt to drive a wedge between the public & Armed Forces and institutions of Pakistan.”

Closing ceremony of 44th PARA Central Meet held

“This futile attempt, fueled and abetted by external players, will never be successful, InshAllah.”

The participants were also briefed on the prevailing security environment, both external and internal, and reviewed the Army’s operational readiness to address evolving traditional and non-traditional threats.

The forum conducted a comprehensive analysis of ongoing counterterrorism operations and resolved to continue neutralizing terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working at the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan, with heightened focus on operations against terrorists operating inside Balochistan including BLA Majeed Brigade.

The unabated use of Afghan soil against Pakistan by terrorists, especially those belonging to Fitna Al Khwarij was also noted with concern.

The forum urged that it is in the interest of both neighboring Islamic countries to rather focus on mutually beneficial engagements and IAG needs to take visible measures to prevent the use of its soil by the terrorists.

The forum reiterated the resolve to continue supporting all socioeconomic and development efforts being undertaken in Khyber-Pakhtunkhawa and Balochistan by Federal and Provincial Governments for the well-being of the resilient people of these Provinces who continue to stand tall against the scourge of terrorism.

Highlighting the Army’s commitment to socioeconomic progress, the forum resolved to continue to support government efforts in fostering economic growth, cracking down on the illegal spectrum, and eradicating the terror-crime nexus.

Concluding the conference, the COAS emphasized the importance of professionalism, operational readiness, and the Army’s unwavering dedication to ensuring Pakistan’s security and stability, notwithstanding any odds and challenges.