Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

Security forces killed eight terrorists and apprehended two others in two separate intelligence-based operations (IBOs) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said Thursday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the security forces conducted a military operation in the general area Sararogha, South Waziristan on the reported presence of terrorists.

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location as a result of which two khwarij, including ring leader Khan Muhammad, also known as Khoryay, were killed, while two khwarij were apprehended,” the ISPR said.

Five terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

The killed terrorist Khan Muhammad was involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area including target killing and extortion, it noted.

“He was highly wanted by the Law Enforcement Agencies and the government had fixed head money of Rs1 million on him”.

In another operation in Lakki Marwat district, six terrorists were neutralised after an intense fire exchange, the ISPR added.

A sanitization operation is underway to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area.