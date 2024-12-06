AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2024-12-06

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 06 Dec, 2024 06:58am

ISLAMABAD: The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has allowed the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training to procure 200,000 refurbished Chromebooks (in different tranches) and to procure them through open competitive bidding but sans PPRA Rules, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

MD PPRA at a recent meeting stated that Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training in a letter of October 10, 2024 requested PPRA to allow them to purchase refurbished Chromebooks from the open market which are available at low price by observing due procurement process.

The Ministry stated that in order to improve existing education infrastructure of ICT schools/colleges, number of schools/colleges were being renovated both infrastructure and technical aspects to provide quality education as per call of the day. These steps also include upgradation of existing IT Labs in schools/colleges of ICT by providing latest gadgets, ie, laptops, smart screens, Chromebooks during the previous financial year 2023-24.

Google to produce 0.5 million Chromebooks in Pakistan by 2026

It was further argued that new Laptops and Chrome books are a costly solution as new laptops cost more than Rs. 200,000 and new Chromebooks above Rs. 100,000. To provide such IT gadgets to thousands of students in ICT schools/col-leges will unnecessarily heavily burden the national exchequer. On the other hand, refurbished Chrome books are also available in the local market at cheap and affordable rates, i.e. Rs. 5,000 to 15,000, which has been specifically built for educational purposes.

According to sources, clause-18, ie, “Warranty/Defect Liability Period” of General Conditions of the Contract of Standard Bidding Documents for Procurement of Goods notified through regulations of February 25,2022 requires that the goods supplied under the contract are new, unused, of the most recent and current models. This implies that the procuring agency cannot purchase used goods.

Accordingly, Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training has requested to allow them to purchase refurbished Chromebooks from the open market which are available at low price by observing due procurement process.

After detailed deliberations the Board unanimously resolved to grant exemption from General Conditions of the Contract Clause 18 of Standard Bidding Document for Procurement of General Goods under Section 21 of PPRA Ordinance,2002 to Ministry to Federal Education & Professional Training for the procurement of 200,000 refurbished Chromebooks (in different tranches) and to procure them through open competitive bidding.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPRA Ministry of Federal Education Public Procurement Regulatory Authority PPRA rule Chromebooks Refurbished Chromebooks

Comments

200 characters

Ministry allowed to procure 0.2m refurbished Chromebooks

Petroleum products: PM for measures to combat smuggling

A large number of IPPs shift to SOFR: Nepra approves two formulas

Outsourcing process for three airports ordered

8 pipeline projects: EAD seeks IsDB financing details

Govt reaffirms commitment to complete 37th IMF programme

Law and order situation: KP Governor’s all-party moot raises concern

Until decision on 26th Amendment: Justice Mansoor urges CJP to put off JCP meeting

Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

Earlier order recalled: Prior approval a must for PIA sell-off, SC tells govt

Read more stories