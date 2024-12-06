Q1FY25: Nepra approves Rs1.96/unit positive uniform adjustment

ISLAMABAD: The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has approved positive uniform adjustment of Rs 1.96 per unit in Quarterly Tariff Adjustments (QTAs) for Discos and K-Electric for the first quarter of FY 2024-25 to recover additional amount of Rs 1.187billion to be billed in a period of one month i.e. December 2024.

The hearing was held as per the schedule on November 20, 2024, which was attended by the Ministry of Energy, Power Division Discos, CPPA-G, K-Electric and other stakeholders including general public.

In response to inquiries from commentators, it was explained that the currently applicable fourth quarterly adjustment of Rs 1.74 per unit for FY 2024-25, will expire in November 2024 which implies that net impact will be about Paisa 22 per unit.

During the hearing, Aamir Sheikh, a commentator, requested that the quarterly should not be charged from December 2024 and should be considered for three months starting from January 2025 to relieve the consumers from bearing the burden of quarterly adjustments for a month. Arif Bilwani submitted that the fall in demand in all DISCOs should be investigated to determine the root cause of the decline in sales. He also submitted that the load-shedding practices should also be looked into by Nepra.

CPPA-G also requested to allow Rs.1.007 billion on account of legal charges in the instant quarterly adjustment. This adjustment pertains to a debit note issued to Discos for reversal of invoice in light of earlier Authority decision in the matter of Market Operator Fee (MOF) for FY 2024-25 whereby the Authority allowed legal fees as part of MOF.

As per previous practice the Authority has deducted any adjustments pertaining to legal fees, therefore, while working out the instant quarterly adjustment, the negative legal fee adjustment has been excluded.

