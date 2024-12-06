KARACHI: On Wednesday at PMEX, the traded value of Metals, Energy, COTS and indices was recorded at PKR 28.416 billion and the number of lots traded was 27,218.

Major business was contributed by Gold amounting to PKR 12.622 billion, followed by COTS (PKR 5.691 billion), Platinum (PKR 2.835 billion), Silver (PKR 2.276 billion), NSDQ 100 (PKR 2.148 billion), Crude Oil (PKR 2.068 billion), SP 500 (PKR 212.922 million), Natural Gas (PKR 197.665 million), Palladium (PKR 136.100 million), Copper (PKR 127.306 million), DJ (PKR 50.062 million), Aluminium (PKR 24.954 million), Brent (PKR 14.056 million)and Japan Equity (PKR 11.036million).

In Agricultural commodities, 4 lots amounting to PKR 3.957 million were traded.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024