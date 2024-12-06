Asia rice: Indian export prices fall; Vietnam, Thailand demand muted

BENGALURU /MUMBAI/HANOI/BANGKOK/DHAKA: Prices of parboiled rice exported from India fell this week as the rupee depreciated to a record low even as demand for the staple was steady, while Vietnam and Thailand saw muted activity.

Top exporter India’s 5% broken parboiled variety was quoted at $444-$450 per metric ton this week, versus last week’s $445-$453. Indian 5% broken white rice was quoted at $450-$458 per ton this week.

“Demand is steady. Traders are lowering prices to factor in the depreciation of the rupee to a record low,” said a New Delhi-based dealer with a global trade house.