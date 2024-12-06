PAA completes initial planning for Sukkur Airport expansion

KARACHI: The Pakistan Airports Authority (PAA) has completed initial planning for a significant expansion of Sukkur Airport that will enable it to accommodate Boeing 777 aircraft, officials announced during the first-ever e-Kacheri session.

PAA Director General Air Vice Marshal Zeeshan Saeed SI(M) revealed that land acquisition is currently underway for the project, which aims to enhance regional connectivity.

The expansion is part of a broader national aviation infrastructure modernization effort involving over 100 development projects, including upgrades at Karachi, Lahore, and Skardu Airports.

During the interactive session, AVM Saeed addressed operational challenges, including passenger security concerns and facility management issues. He highlighted recent improvements at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport, where baggage handling now meets IATA standards.

The authority also announced plans to enhance visitor experiences at various facilities, including the Gandhara Art Gallery, and issued directives to improve airport environments nationwide.

“Public feedback is crucial in our mission to elevate Pakistan's aviation standards,” said AVM Saeed, emphasizing the authority’s commitment to transparency and continuous improvement.

