Chinese embassy in Syria tells citizens to ‘leave country as soon as possible’

BEIJING: China’s embassy sent an urgent notice on Thursday advising its citizens to leave Syria “as soon as possible”, as Islamist-led rebel forces continue their offensive against President Bashar al-Assad’s troops.

“Currently, the situation in northwestern Syria is intensifying, and the overall security situation is deteriorating further,” China’s embassy said in a message on its WeChat account on Thursday.

“(The embassy) advises Chinese citizens in the country to make use of available commercial flights to return home or leave the country as soon as possible.” It added that those who remained “may face extremely high security risks and potential delays in receiving assistance”.