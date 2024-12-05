AGL 39.50 Increased By ▲ 1.78 (4.72%)
AIRLINK 177.35 Increased By ▲ 8.70 (5.16%)
BOP 10.09 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11%)
CNERGY 6.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
DFML 43.25 Increased By ▲ 2.61 (6.42%)
DGKC 98.65 Increased By ▲ 5.41 (5.8%)
FCCL 39.15 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (3.24%)
FFBL 82.49 Increased By ▲ 3.77 (4.79%)
FFL 14.39 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.91%)
HUBC 121.52 Increased By ▲ 7.42 (6.5%)
HUMNL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.34%)
KEL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KOSM 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.97%)
MLCF 48.21 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (5.98%)
NBP 75.50 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.77%)
OGDC 197.75 Increased By ▲ 4.82 (2.5%)
PAEL 32.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.28%)
PIBTL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-4.9%)
PPL 177.05 Increased By ▲ 9.67 (5.78%)
PRL 34.11 Increased By ▲ 3.10 (10%)
PTC 22.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.36%)
SEARL 103.00 Increased By ▲ 2.17 (2.15%)
TELE 8.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 35.13 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.83%)
TPLP 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
TREET 19.29 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (3.54%)
TRG 58.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-3.69%)
UNITY 34.80 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (8.82%)
WTL 1.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.24%)
BR100 11,651 Increased By 362.1 (3.21%)
BR30 35,478 Increased By 1338.1 (3.92%)
KSE100 108,239 Increased By 3134.6 (2.98%)
KSE30 33,694 Increased By 1139.4 (3.5%)
Dec 05, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zimbabwe win consolation T20 against Pakistan with late flourish

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 08:39pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by two wickets in the last of their three-match Twenty20 series at the Queens Sports Club on Thursday, a consolation win after heavy defeats in the first two clashes.

Zimbabwe scrapped past the target of 132 with one ball to spare in an exciting finish for home supporters with Richard Ngarava scoring the winning run.

Pakistan had won by 57 runs and 10 wickets in the first two T20 internationals and fielded a much changed line-up for the last encounter and scratched their way to 132-7 off their 20 overs after winning the toss and choosing to bat first.

Pakistan makes four changes to playing XI for third Zimbabwe T20I

Zimbabwe were always in the hunt after opener Brian Bennett top scored with 43 off 35 balls but they were still 12 runs shy of victory going into the last over.

Tinotenda Maposa hit a four and a six off the first two balls of the last over to set up the home victory as Zimbabwe squeezed through to 133-8.

Zimbabwe Pakistan Zimbabwe T20I series

Comments

200 characters

Zimbabwe win consolation T20 against Pakistan with late flourish

In meeting with IMF’s new representative, Aurangzeb reaffirms commitment to loan programme

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves cross $12bn for first time in over 2.5 years

No stopping KSE-100 as index settles above 108,000 with over 3,000-point gain

Security forces kill 8 terrorists in two KP IBOs: ISPR

$500mn earned through export of surplus sugar, says PM Shehbaz

Rupee largely stable against US dollar

France’s Macron hunts for new prime minister as Barnier resigns

Imran Khan, party leaders indicted in GHQ attack case

PIA names acting CEO as it prepares to resume European flights

Oil pares some gains after source says OPEC+ to delay output hike

Read more stories