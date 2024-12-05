Complete turnaround: SSGC reports Rs4.5bn profit in 3QCY23

After much delay, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) made public its accounts for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, announcing a massive consolidated profit of Rs4.5 billion during the period.

The profit is a complete turnaround from a loss of Rs5.6 billion incurred by SSGC in the same period of the preceding year, according to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday.

The company’s earnings per share (EPS) was recorded at Rs5.16 in 3QCY23 compared to a loss per share (LPS) of Rs6.32 in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

The profit is driven by a decline in the company’s cost of sales and other expenses.

SSGC’s net sales (after tariff adjustments) rose to Rs117.85 billion in 3QCY23 compared to Rs116.24 billion in the same period the previous year, an increase of over 1%.

On the other hand, the company’s cost of sales decreased to Rs112.1 billion in 3QCY23, a decrease of over 1%.

Resultantly, the company, which is involved in the transmission and distribution of natural gas in Sindh and Balochistan, posted a gross profit of Rs5.8 billion in 3QCY23, an increase of over 114% as compared to a gross profit of Rs2.7 billion in SPLY.

On a consolidated basis, the company saw its other expenses, which stood at Rs1.5 billion in 3QCY23, compared to Rs7.5 billion, a decline of over 80%.

On the other hand, SSGC’s other income rose to Rs6.1 billion in 3QCY23, compared to Rs3.7 billion in SPLY, up over 67%.

Consequently, SSGC’s profit before finance cost and taxation clocked in at Rs8.3 billion in 3QCY23, as compared to a loss of Rs2.9 billion in SPLY.

The cost of finance increased to Rs3.3 billion in the quarter ended September 30, 2023, compared to Rs1.7 billion in SPLY, a jump of over 97%.

During the period SSGC paid only Rs464.3 million in taxes.