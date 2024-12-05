AGL 37.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
ASEAN ministers to discuss Myanmar at Thailand meeting, Indonesia says

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2024 10:35am

JAKARTA: Members of the Southeast Asian regional bloc ASEAN are planning to hold a ministerial meeting in Thailand to discuss the crisis in Myanmar, Indonesia’s foreign ministry spokesperson Roy Soemirat told reporters on Thursday.

The meeting will talk about ways to approach the crisis which has gripped Myanmar since a 2021 military coup, including on the implementation of ASEAN’s five-point consensus plan, he said.

Malaysia can help Pakistan deepen cooperation with ASEAN states: HC

The meeting is expected to start on Dec. 20, Roy said, and Indonesia’s foreign minister is expected to attend.

