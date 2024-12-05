‘Emerging global landscape marked by evolving change, unpredictability’

ISLAMABAD: The Institute of Strategic Studies, Islamabad (ISSI) held its flagship event, the Islamabad Conclave-2024, on the theme, “Pakistan and Evolving Global Order”.

General Zubair Mahmood Hayat (retired), former chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was the keynote speaker.

General Hayat (retired), in his keynote address, stated that the emerging global landscape was marked by evolving change and unpredictability, where norms and institutions were ineffective or in decline.

The strategic environment was marked by geopolitical shifts, multi-polarity, the rise of China, the resurgence of Russia, and the emergence of Indian influence.

Technological advancements such as AI, cyber technologies, and biotechnology were not only altering how nations interact but also creating new conflicts. Economic interdependence was fragmenting.

Moreover, environmental threats were no longer confined to borders. Shifting alliances like NATO were facing internal tensions. Countries were forging new partnerships, which was bringing unpredictability to the international arena. Institutions such as the UN were now facing criticism over lack of action vis-à-vis Palestine and Kashmir.

Earlier, in his introductory remarks, Malik Qasim Mustafa, director ACDC, stated that Pakistan must explore challenges and opportunities arising out of this evolving global environment to strengthen its national security and guide its foreign policy.

To foster a more stable security environment in the region Pakistan believed in engaging in constructive dialogues with its neighbours and recognised the importance of multilateralism to addressing the challenges of arms control and strategic stability in the region and beyond.

Ambassador Zamir Akram in his remarks on “Dynamics of Global Strategic Environment,” stated that competing Western and non-Western narratives were shaping the contemporary environment.

In the contemporary world alliances between Russia and China were being called alliances without limits. Strategic and conventional arms race, proliferation of emerging technologies, reversal of arms control, and disarmament have contributed to the international environment.

India-US partnership was fueling aggression towards Pakistan and China. The notion of India as a “net security provider” was problematic. South Asia region has three nuclear powers with territorial disputes, which makes it a highly volatile region. Pakistan needs to be realistic about its future strategic trajectory. He recommended strengthening Pakistan’s partnership with China.

The Director General ACDIS at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) stated that the world was seeing an unprecedented increase in arms spending, arms races, new weapons at land, air, sea, and outer space.

Major powers were pursuing nuclear force modernisation while the arms control regime was in decline. Waivers and military hardware were being provided to India that were fostering asymmetries and accentuating arms disparities.

India has an increasing disregard for international treaties. Overwhelming Indian military assets were deployed against Pakistan. India was still planning war under the nuclear overhang.

Pakistan, on the other hand, exercises restraint and responsibility and avoidance of arms races. It maintains a Credible Minimum Deterrence.

The way forward was the universal application of UN resolutions, faithful compliance of arms control arrangements by all, and cooperative multilateralism.

