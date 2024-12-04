Five terrorists killed in Lakki Marwat IBO: ISPR

Security forces killed five terrorists and injured two in an intelligence based operation (IBO) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP) Lakki Marwat, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

“On December 4, 2024, security forces conducted an intelligence based operation in Lakki Marwat District, on reported presence of khwarij (terrorists).

“During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged khwarij location and resultantly, five khwarij were sent to hell, while two khwarij also got injured,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hailed the security forces for eliminating the five terrorists.

“The government is actively working towards the complete elimination of terrorism from the country,” PM Shehbaz was quoted as saying in a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Security forces killed 206 terrorists in 7,984 intelligence-based operations as of October this year, it was briefed in a recent meeting of the National Action Plan Coordination Committee in Islamabad.

During the meeting, it was decided to take comprehensive measures to prevent the activities of banned terrorist organisations on social media.

In that regard, with the cooperation of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTI), the accounts of terrorist groups will be blocked, while the provinces will take steps under a comprehensive strategy to stop the usage of illegal SIMs, according to a statement from the interior ministry.