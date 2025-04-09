Gold price per tola jumps to Rs321,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan soared on Wednesday, in line with their increase in the international market. In the local market, the gold price per tola reached Rs321,000 after a single-day increase of Rs3,000.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs275,205 after it registered an increase of Rs2,572, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Tuesday, gold price per tola fell Rs2,000 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold also increased on Wednesday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,040 per ounce (with a premium of $20), an increase of $30 during the day.

Meanwhile, silver price increased remained stable at Rs3,170 per tola.