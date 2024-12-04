AGL 37.94 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
Govt says IMF programme facing no disruptions

Press Release Published 04 Dec, 2024 03:14am

ISLAMABAD: The IMF programme is proceeding smoothly, with no disruptions, as the Government of Pakistan remains fully committed to meeting all the conditionalities and ensuring the successful completion of the 37-month programme in close coordination with the IMF staff, said a press release.

The Ministry of Finance reaffirmed that the Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, has consistently emphasized upon the government’s continued commitment to macroeconomic reforms.

In a recent briefing to the National Assembly Standing Committee on Finance, the minister reiterated that adhering to the IMF programme is critical for achieving lasting macroeconomic stability.

‘No hiccups’: finance ministry reaffirms commitment to IMF programme, refutes speculation

Any speculation regarding “hiccups” in the programme’s implementation is based on one’s subjective interpretations and lacks credible evidence.

The government remains focused on maintaining economic stability and fulfilling all obligations under the IMF programme with diligence and transparency, aiming to lay the foundation for stronger, sustainable, and inclusive growth.

