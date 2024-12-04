KE urges Railways to clear power dues of Rs 430m

KARACHI: K-Electric has urged Pakistan Railway’s authorities to clear outstanding dues of Rs 430 million accumulated against 31 connections since May 2024, as it is unsustainable to continue electricity supply without any payments.

In line with regulatory policies, KE has previously served notices and disconnected defaulting connections on multiple occasions. Supply has been restored on undertakings provided by Railway authorities with the assurance of clearing outstanding dues and timely payment of monthly bills. However, despite accommodating Pakistan Railways, these commitments have been dishonoured time and again.

In such circumstances, KE will have no option but to indefinitely disconnect defaulting connections until payments are received.-PR

