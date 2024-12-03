AGL 38.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.66%)
AIRLINK 155.50 Increased By ▲ 13.03 (9.15%)
BOP 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
CNERGY 6.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (17.48%)
DCL 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (3.35%)
DFML 40.30 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (2.18%)
DGKC 93.00 Increased By ▲ 3.69 (4.13%)
FCCL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.36%)
FFBL 78.45 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
FFL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
HUBC 110.20 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (0.83%)
HUMNL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.52%)
KEL 5.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.69%)
KOSM 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.68%)
MLCF 45.93 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (3.14%)
NBP 75.75 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (2.89%)
OGDC 192.40 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.33%)
PAEL 30.48 Increased By ▲ 2.77 (10%)
PIBTL 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2%)
PPL 166.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.22%)
PRL 29.51 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (9.99%)
PTC 20.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.29%)
SEARL 96.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.27 (-1.3%)
TELE 8.29 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.77%)
TPLP 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.83%)
TREET 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.13%)
TRG 61.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.49%)
UNITY 31.90 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.82%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.68%)
BR100 11,221 Increased By 124.9 (1.13%)
BR30 33,666 Increased By 411.1 (1.24%)
KSE100 104,559 Increased By 1284.1 (1.24%)
KSE30 32,366 Increased By 396.5 (1.24%)
Most Gulf markets gain as oil prices rise

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 02:25pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf were up in early trading on Tuesday as oil prices rose, while escalating tensions in the Middle East weighed on investor sentiment.

Oil prices, a catalyst for the Gulf’s financial markets, edged up 0.5% with Brent trading at $72.17 a barrel by 0740 GMT.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark stock index moved up 0.2%, driven by gains in most sectors.

Al Khaleej Training surged 4% after the company signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to operate an educational complex in Jeddah.

Malath and Liva rose 1.7% and 0.2% respectively, after the insurers said in a statement they have agreed, on a non-binding and preliminary basis, that Liva would be merged into Malath.

Most Gulf markets end flat on regional tensions

United International Holding Company consumer finance services provider surged as much as 30% on its market debut to 171.6 riyals compared to its IPO price of 132.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil business sector grew in November at the fastest rate since July 2023 thanks to robust demand.

The Qatari benchmark index fell 0.1% with most sectors in negative territory. Industries Qatar lost 0.3% and Qatar Fuel slipped 0.5%.

Energy giant QatarEnergy signed on Monday a long-term sales and purchase agreement with Shell to supply it with LNG for delivery to China.

