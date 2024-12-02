AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 02, 2024
Most Gulf markets end flat on regional tensions

Reuters Published 02 Dec, 2024 06:33pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Most stock markets in the Gulf finished flat on Monday amid tensions in the Middle East as Israel resumed attacks on Lebanon despite a ceasefire agreement.

A truce between Israel and Lebanon took effect on Wednesday, but each side accused the other of breaching the ceasefire.

Several people had been wounded in two Israeli strikes in south Lebanon, the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement. Air strikes also intensified in Syria as President Bashar al-Assad vowed to crush insurgents who had swept into the city of Aleppo.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index reversed early losses to close flat.

Geopolitical tensions in the region had resurfaced, partially impacting sentiment, said Ahmed Negm, head of market research MENA, at XS.com.

Most Gulf markets higher on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

The market needs support for a potential sustained recovery, where the OPEC+ meeting this week may influence market direction, according to Negm. The market could find support in the positive growth projections for 2025, he said.

The Qatari index concluded flat.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index edged 0.1% higher, helped by a 5.6% rise in tobacco monopoly Eastern Company.

Markets in the United Arab Emirates were closed for a public holiday.

-----------------------------------------
 SAUDI ARABIA     closed flat at 11,739
 QATAR            was flat at 10,391
 EGYPT            rose 0.1% to 30,525
 BAHRAIN          finished flat at 2,032
 OMAN             eased 0.2% to 4,570
 KUWAIT           added 0.1% to 7,768
-----------------------------------------
