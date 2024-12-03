Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation comes down

PTI Islamabad protest: ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran, Bushra, 94 others

Ban on Chinese salt import: govt to file review petition against SC decision

Lowest since May 2018: inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.9% in November 2024

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

