BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from December 2, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 03 Dec, 2024 08:39am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation comes down

Read here for details.

  • PTI Islamabad protest: ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran, Bushra, 94 others

Read here for details.

  • Ban on Chinese salt import: govt to file review petition against SC decision

Read here for details.

  • Lowest since May 2018: inflation in Pakistan clocks in at 4.9% in November 2024

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

Read here for details.

