Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan registered another decline on Monday in line with their decrease in the international rate. In the local market, gold price per tola stood at Rs274,500 after a single-day decrease of Rs1,700.

The 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,340 after it registered a decrease of Rs1,457, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Saturday, gold price per tola had decreased by Rs1,100 in Pakistan.

The international rate of gold decreased on Monday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $2,633 per ounce (with a premium of $20) after it lost $17 during the day.

On the other hand, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs3,400 per tola.

Globally, gold prices snapped a four-session rally to fall on Monday, pressured by a firmer US dollar and profit-taking, while investors awaited key US economic data for cues on the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy outlook.