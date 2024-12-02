AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
Pakistan

PTI Islamabad protest: ATC issues arrest warrants for Imran, Bushra, 94 others

BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 09:38pm
A rally truck used by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan’s former prime minister Imran Khan, burns near the “red zone”, which was cordoned off by police after protests to demand Khan’s release, in Islamabad on November 27, 2024. Protesters who marched on the Pakistan capital to demand the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were cleared from the city centre on November 27 after a sweeping security crackdown. Photo: AFP
A rally truck used by Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan, burns near the "red zone", which was cordoned off by police after protests to demand Khan's release, in Islamabad on November 27, 2024. Protesters who marched on the Pakistan capital to demand the release of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were cleared from the city centre on November 27 after a sweeping security crackdown. Photo: AFP

An Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued Monday non-bailable arrest warrants for former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, and 93 others in a case related to PTI’s protest in Islamabad last week, Aaj News reported.

In what Imran Khan called a “final call”, PTI supporters reached Islamabad’s D-Chowk on November 26, two days after they initiated a large-scale march towards the capital city, vowing not to return until the release of Khan.

However, the protest ended due to an operation by the Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) in which PTI claims at least 12 people were killed.

Police arrested hundreds of PTI protesters and filed multiple cases against the party leaders and workers.

In pictures: after chaos, destruction, PTI protest called off amid security crackdown

In a case related to the protest, police submitted a list of 96 suspects, containing the names of Imran, Bushra Bibi, Gandapur, Arif Alvi, Asad Qaiser, Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Waqas Akram and several other party leaders to the court on Monday.

ATC Judge accepted the police request and issued non-bailable arrest warrants for the 96 suspects.

PM Shehbaz forms task force

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday formed a task force to identify and take effective action against those who “spread chaos and disorder” in Islamabad in recent days.

He announced this while chairing a high-level meeting on the law-and-order situation in the federal capital.

As per details, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi will lead the task force that will also include Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar, and representatives from the security forces.

