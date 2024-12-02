AGL 37.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.74%)
AIRLINK 142.75 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (4.7%)
BOP 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.17%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.29%)
DFML 39.41 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (2.79%)
DGKC 89.35 Increased By ▲ 3.90 (4.56%)
FCCL 38.29 Increased By ▲ 3.14 (8.93%)
FFBL 77.50 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (1.69%)
FFL 13.57 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (7.19%)
HUBC 109.35 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.6%)
HUMNL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.19%)
KEL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.3%)
KOSM 8.22 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 3.87 (9.49%)
NBP 74.35 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (4.81%)
OGDC 192.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.75 (-1.41%)
PAEL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (2.74%)
PIBTL 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (6.84%)
PPL 167.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.19%)
PRL 26.96 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.94%)
PTC 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.26%)
SEARL 97.26 Increased By ▲ 4.51 (4.86%)
TELE 8.19 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.46%)
TOMCL 35.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.27%)
TPLP 9.91 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (11.22%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.15 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (3.17%)
UNITY 31.80 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.51%)
WTL 1.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.3%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

BR Web Desk Published December 2, 2024 Updated December 2, 2024 03:52pm

Pakistan said on Monday that out of the 34 Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) signed with Saudi Arabia, seven worth $560 million have been converted into contracts.

This was informed to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who chaired a meeting to review the progress of cooperation and investment between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia in various sectors, said a statement by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement added that the PM expressed satisfaction over the progress of various ongoing projects between the two countries and said “Saudi Arabia is a long-standing friend and has supported Pakistan in every difficult time”.

In October, the kingdom announced to add another $600 million to its recently announced $2.2 billion investment in Pakistan.

This was announced during PM Shehbaz’s visit to Saudi Arabia in October.

Following their meeting, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Falih told the media that during his visit to Pakistan, both sides had signed 27 MoUs for investment worth $2.2 in Pakistan.

He said that following Prime Minister Shehbaz’s meeting with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and their discussion, the number of MoUs increased from 27 to 34 to add $600 million in investment, taking its volume to $2.8 billion.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

Comments

200 characters

Seven MoUs signed with Saudi Arabia converted into $560mn contracts

Buying spree continues: KSE-100 surges past 103,000 points

Intra-day update: rupee registers marginal improvement against US dollar

Finance ministry expects another policy rate cut as inflation lowers to 4.9%

FBR imposes new condition on overseas Pakistanis

Oil rises on upbeat China data, shaky Israel-Lebanon ceasefire

Mahl HPP: CSAIL seeks 3-year LoI extension

Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,700 in Pakistan

PTA decides not to ban VPNs

Theft control in 3 Discos: CDWP seeks techno-economic feasibility for ADB-funded projects

Read more stories