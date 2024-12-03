Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

ÌSLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal chaired a high-level meeting on the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHPP) to finalise and present recommendations for immediate remedial measures aimed at rehabilitating and operationalising the project at the earliest.

The minister also discussed legal issues with Secretary for Law and Justice and the Attorney General of Pakistan in order to provide strong legal basis for those who are responsible for the collapse of a tunnel. Additionally, the minister emphasised the internal accountability process in connection with poor project management by Wapda.

During the meeting, officials briefed the minister on the project’s technical issues, stating that some problems have been identified and an investigation is under way.

Minister Iqbal expressed serious concerns over the delay highlighting that this has hindered timely investigations and accountability. He remarked, “From the outset, an accountability mechanism should have been in place to monitor progress and assign responsibilities, especially for a project of this scale.”

He directed that investigation must be perused engaging an international consultant secondly speedy completion of ongoing work.

The minister further directed that mega projects, such as the Diamer-Bhasha Dam, must be free of poor project management like Neelum Jhelum. He stressed the need for an independent validation of NESPAK’s work by international experts to avoid similar recurring events in future and reform of NESPAK must be undertaken on priority basis.

Referring to the Neelum Jhelum project’s history, Iqbal criticised the decision to launch the project without ensuring its financial closure in 2007. “The project was rushed, without proper planning compromising the long-term viability of this critical national project,” he stated.

The meeting concluded with directives to expedite the investigation process and improve the TORs.

The minister also suggested involving international experts as part of the investigative team led by Shahid Khan to ensure transparency and accountability. He recommended that the consultant and contractor be given an opportunity to respond to the findings, ensuring that no party could claim they were not given opportunity to clarify their position. “The public has the right to know who is responsible for the delays and financial losses of such a significant project,” the minister emphasised.

The meeting was attended by the Attorney General of Pakistan, Secretary for Law and Justice, Secretary for Planning and Development, Secretary for Water Resources, former Federal Secretary Shahid Khan, Member Infrastructure, Member Energy, and senior officials from relevant ministries.

