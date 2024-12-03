Punjab govt to revoke route permits of smoke-emitting vehicles

LAHORE: To further intensify its efforts against addressing the smog issue in Lahore, the Punjab government has decided to revoke route permits of vehicles with faulty engines and those emitting excessive smoke.

The transport department and police have been instructed to ensure such vehicles should remain off the roads.

These measures are part of numerous other measures taken by the provincial government on the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab to resolve the smog issue.

Heavy vehicles are now prohibited from entering Lahore on Fridays and Sundays to combat smog further. Additionally, six brick kilns in Lodhran, Okara, Vehari, and Sargodha have been demolished. Three industrial units have also been sealed, including a steel rolling mill, a textile unit, and a rice mill. o far, over 1,000 vehicles have been inspected, leading to the suspension of 144 vehicles and the seizure of 64 sand trolleys violating smog regulations.

Moreover, road sprinkling and cleaning efforts are ongoing. Commercial generators and barbecue points are being inspected, with notices issued to violators.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that these actions will lay the foundation for eradicating smog over the next 8 to 10 years. She stated that the fight against air pollution is, in essence, a fight to protect lives. Only with the cooperation of all citizens can a healthy and safe environment be ensured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024