AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 33,255 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 103,275 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 31,969 No Change 0 (0%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-12-03

Punjab govt to revoke route permits of smoke-emitting vehicles

Zahid Baig Published 03 Dec, 2024 07:40am

LAHORE: To further intensify its efforts against addressing the smog issue in Lahore, the Punjab government has decided to revoke route permits of vehicles with faulty engines and those emitting excessive smoke.

The transport department and police have been instructed to ensure such vehicles should remain off the roads.

These measures are part of numerous other measures taken by the provincial government on the directives of Chief Minister of Punjab to resolve the smog issue.

Heavy vehicles are now prohibited from entering Lahore on Fridays and Sundays to combat smog further. Additionally, six brick kilns in Lodhran, Okara, Vehari, and Sargodha have been demolished. Three industrial units have also been sealed, including a steel rolling mill, a textile unit, and a rice mill. o far, over 1,000 vehicles have been inspected, leading to the suspension of 144 vehicles and the seizure of 64 sand trolleys violating smog regulations.

Moreover, road sprinkling and cleaning efforts are ongoing. Commercial generators and barbecue points are being inspected, with notices issued to violators.

Senior Punjab Minister Maryam Aurangzeb emphasized that these actions will lay the foundation for eradicating smog over the next 8 to 10 years. She stated that the fight against air pollution is, in essence, a fight to protect lives. Only with the cooperation of all citizens can a healthy and safe environment be ensured.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

smog Punjab government Smog in Punjab Smog in Lahore smoke emitting vehicles route permits of vehicles

Comments

200 characters

Punjab govt to revoke route permits of smoke-emitting vehicles

PM foresees cut in policy rate

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

Jul-Nov exports up 12.57pc to $13.691bn YoY

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

NTDC: World Bank says concerned at implementation of project works without valid contract

Amendment to agri tax law: Provinces miss deadline

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

CM says Thar coal most affordable source of power generation

Read more stories