AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.63%)
AIRLINK 142.47 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (4.5%)
BOP 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.07%)
CNERGY 5.72 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (21.19%)
DCL 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.41%)
DFML 39.44 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.87%)
DGKC 89.31 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.52%)
FCCL 38.54 Increased By ▲ 3.39 (9.64%)
FFBL 77.44 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (1.61%)
FFL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.58%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
HUMNL 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.72%)
KEL 5.78 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (3.58%)
KOSM 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.02%)
MLCF 44.53 Increased By ▲ 3.75 (9.2%)
NBP 73.62 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.78%)
OGDC 191.76 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-1.79%)
PAEL 27.71 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.78%)
PIBTL 7.99 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (7.1%)
PPL 167.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.51%)
PRL 26.83 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.44%)
PTC 20.69 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.72%)
SEARL 97.53 Increased By ▲ 4.78 (5.15%)
TELE 8.21 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.72%)
TOMCL 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.38%)
TPLP 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (11.11%)
TREET 17.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
TRG 61.00 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.92%)
UNITY 31.64 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2%)
WTL 1.46 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (6.57%)
BR100 11,096 Increased By 194.4 (1.78%)
BR30 33,289 Increased By 635.2 (1.95%)
KSE100 103,275 Increased By 1917.6 (1.89%)
KSE30 31,969 Increased By 481.1 (1.53%)
Dec 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-12-03

Japanese rubber futures slip

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2024 06:09am

SINGAPORE: Japanese rubber futures ticked down on Monday for a third straight session, surrendering earlier losses as uncertain demand prospects offset a string of upbeat economic data from top consumer China.

The May Osaka Exchange (OSE) rubber contract closed down 0.8 yen, or 0.22%, at 362.2 yen ($2.41) per kg. The May rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) shed 45 yuan, or 0.25%, finishing at 18,210 yuan ($2,505.43) per metric ton.

It can be seen from the current weakness in industrial products markets that the macroeconomic outlook is still pessimistic, said Beite Futures, a Chinese futures trading institution.

Correspondingly, demand prospects for natural rubber have not improved, and historically only improve from the spring season onwards, added Beite Futures.

China’s factory activity expanded at the fastest pace in five months in November as new orders, including those from abroad, led to a solid rise in production, pushing manufacturers’ optimism degree to an eight-month high, a private-sector survey showed.

The reading largely echoed an official survey on Saturday, which showed manufacturing activity expanded modestly, suggesting a blitz of stimulus is finally trickling through the world’s second-largest economy just as Donald Trump ramps up his trade threats.

Prices of new homes in China rose at a faster pace in November, a separate survey showed on Sunday. China’s ailing property market accounted for roughly a quarter of economic activity at its 2021 peak and remains a key drag on its economy. The U.S. dollar gained 0.4% on the yen to 150.71, having shed 3.3% last week in its worst run since July. A weaker Japanese currency makes yen-denominated assets more affordable to overseas buyers.

The front-month January rubber contract on the Singapore Exchange’s SICOM platform last traded at 196.7 U.S. cents per kg, down 0.6%.

rubber rubber rates

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures slip

Amendment to agri tax law: Provinces miss deadline

KSA investments: PM expresses satisfaction over progress

FBR set to put more curbs on FATA/ PATA steel sector

Lowest in six years: Nov inflation slows down to 4.9pc

PM foresees cut in policy rate

FCDO supports reforms programme: Aurangzeb

SC says it can interfere in ‘IPPs case’

NTDC: World Bank says concerned at implementation of project works without valid contract

Meeting discusses issues related to NJHPP

CM says Thar coal most affordable source of power generation

Read more stories